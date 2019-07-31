Suspect in S Roan St gas station hostage situation arraigned in court, bond set at $100,000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man accused of holding a convenience store clerk at gunpoint for nearly six hours made his first appearance in court today.

Carter County Judge Keith Bowers arraigned Marc Skeen of Limestone on charges of kidnapping, assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Court documents say Skeen fired several shots at the front door of the Marathon convenience store on South Roan Street in Johnson City Sunday night.

Police say Skeen held the clerk at gunpoint for six hours and eventually surrendered.

Skeen will make his next appearance in court on August 13.

His bond was set at $100,000.