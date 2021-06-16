Suspect in May Johnson City police shooting charged with aggravated assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who is accused of pointing a gun at people in downtown Johnson City before he was shot by police last month has been released from the hospital and is now facing charges.

Johnson City police arrested Brian Heikkinen, 52 of Johnson City, on Monday and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say police shot Heikkinen on May 27 after he threatened people downtown with a handgun.

Heikkinen was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. A court appearance is scheduled for June 28.