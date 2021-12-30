Suspect in Johnson City shooting investigation sought again after bonding out of jail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man who was charged after a shooting in Johnson City on Dec. 20 is once again being sought by police.

Wayne Morris faced charges after the Johnson City Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Lone Oak Road. Morris was allegedly armed and waiting behind the house for the residents, a man and woman, to arrive.

According to the JCPD, the victims said Morris attacked the man, who in turn shot Morris multiple times. Police also said that the woman had an active order of protection against Morris.

At the time of the shooting, Morris was reportedly already wanted on multiple charges out of Johnson City. In September, Morris was arrested and charged after allegedly entering a home and sexually assaulting a woman, then prevented her from leaving.

Morris was transported to a hospital for treatment after the shooting.

Officials at the Washington County Detention Center said Morris was booked into the jail on Dec. 24 and was released on bond Christmas Day.

Judge Don Arnold told News Channel 11 Thursday that when Morris’ attorney showed up on his behalf at a court hearing Wednesday, Arnold issued a warrant for Morris’ arrest.

As of Thursday afternoon, Morris was not being held in the detention center.