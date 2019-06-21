Suspect in Hawkins County murder case pleads guilty, given life sentence

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the three suspects in an investigation into a murdered mother of two has pled guilty to first-degree murder.

Charles Timothy Gray is one of three suspects charged with killing 26-year-old Callie Ison of Big Stone Gap, VA. Her body was found in a creek in the Clinch area of Hawkins County back in November 2017.

According to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, Charles Timothy Gray of Louisville, Kentucky pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 20.

Gray received a life sentence.

The other two suspects, Augusta Hall and William Mullins, are also charged with first-degree murder.

Hall and Mullins are set for trial on October 7.

