Suspect in custody after standoff in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a suspect was arrested after a standoff Monday evening.

Kingsport police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Chesnut Street regarding a reported domestic disturbance and possible shots fired.

According to the police department, the resident refused to leave the home and a standoff ensued.

With the assistance of a SWAT team, officers eventually took the person into custody. Police have not released the suspect’s identity.

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photos: Amanda Roberts)

(Photo: Amanda Roberts)

The police department said the scene is now stable and there is no threat to the community.

“Thus far, investigators have been able to determine that no serious injuries were sustained during the earlier incident,” Kingsport Police Department spokesperson Tom Patton said. “The matter currently remains under open and active investigation with charges pending.”

Patton said no further information will be released this evening.