Suspect in custody after shooting outside Lowe’s in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a suspect is in custody after someone was shot Tuesday afternoon outside of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Johnson City.

A police lieutenant on scene said an altercation that began in front of the store made its way to the parking lot where one person was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A male suspect is in custody and is being cooperative, according to police.