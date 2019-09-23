Suspect in Carter County road rage case charged with DUI, other charges

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man arrested following a reported road rage incident on Wednesday night appeared in court Monday.

Investigators have charged Michael Richardson, 35, with

Driving under the influence

Reckless endangerment

Implied Consent

Following too close

Financial responsibility

Leaving Scene of accident with injury

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Richardson had been traveling north on Hwy 91 when he “began to ram” the vehicle ahead of him.

After the vehicle Richardson is accused of hitting pulled over, Richardson’s vehicle left the road, struck a tree and rolled over.

The tree caught fire, but people described as “Good Samaritans” by THP helped battle fire until rescue crews arrived.

Richardson was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for his injuries following the crash.

The person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.