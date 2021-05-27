Suspect in Carter Co. shooting that killed 10-year-old arraigned Thursday, set to appear in court Sept. 8

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the three men charged in the drive-by shooting death of Carter County 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis appeared in court Thursday.

Zachary Scalf was arraigned in Carter County Criminal Court and appointed a public defender.

According to the court clerk, Scalf’s bond is set at $200,000.

Scalf is charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

7 counts of aggravated assault

Felony reckless endangerment

Scalf is scheduled to appear in court on September 8, 2021.

The other suspects, Jason Barber II and Jediah Glover, also have scheduled court appearances. Barber is set to appear in criminal court on July 19. Glover was given a plea deadline of June 28.

The three men are accused of firing 21 rounds into a home on Blevins Road in November 2020. One of the bullets hit 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis, who was asleep on a couch. She died later at the hospital.