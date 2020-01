ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities man charged previously charged with attempted murder will now serve three years in prison in connection to a 2018 shooting in Elizabethton.

According to records from the Carter County Courthouse, Brandon Rhea entered a plea agreement on Wednesday, with charges of attempted second degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery being dismissed.

