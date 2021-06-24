Suspect charged after overnight fatal shooting in Unicoi County

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Unicoi County.

Sheriff Mike Hensley says deputies responded to Marbleton Road where they found a woman dead.

The suspect, identified as Connor Cleveland, was still at the scene and was taken into custody. He is being held in the Unicoi County Jail on murder charges.

The sheriff’s office, Unicoi Police Department, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

Hensley says the investigation is ongoing.