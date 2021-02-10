JCPD: Reported armed robbery on W. Walnut Street, ETSU issues safety alert

UPDATE 4:18 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department have confirmed there was an armed robbery at a business on West Walnut Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from JCPD officials, the robbery happened at Greer Convenience Center on the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.

An “undetermined amount of cash” was stolen from the business and the clerk reported he was robbed at knife point, according to police.

Police added, “Immediately following the robbery, the suspect fled on foot in the direction of the Tree Streets Community.”

ETSU issued an alert Wednesday afternoon about a “suspect at large on West Maple Street” after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Johnson City Police at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

PREVIOUS STORY:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with East Tennessee State University issued an alert about a reported armed robbery near campus.

According to the alert posted on the university’s website, “Suspect at Large on West Maple Street. W/M 5’3″, blue toboggan, dark green gator face mask, light blue jacket, wearing glasses. Suspected of having committed an armed robbery with a knife and was last seen on West Maple Street.”

Officials with East Tennessee State University told News Channel 11 the Johnson City Police Department was handling the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.