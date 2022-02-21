ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a suspect Monday following a high-speed chase.

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies clocked a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on Porterfield Highway. A pursuit followed and ended in Abingdon, according to Andis.

Abingdon Police Chief J.T. Holbrook revealed the pursuit ended in town when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at the intersection of Route 19 and West Main Street.

“We did have a pursuit earlier today that I believe was initiated by [the] Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” Holbrook stated. “The pursuit ended in town…The suspect was taken into custody.”

Possible injuries and the suspect’s identity remain unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them on-air and online at WJHL.com.