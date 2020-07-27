Susan G. Komen East TN to host ‘Tee It Up for Breast Cancer’ golf tournament August 17

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In August, Tri-Cities residents will have the chance to hit the links, while physical distancing, for a good cause.

Susan G. Komen East Tennessee will host its first “Tee It Up for Breast Cancer” golf tournament.

“Events like these, that we’re able to do, that are socially distant and still raise funds. It’s the way we can continue to serve those in our community that need it,” said Komen East TN Executive Director Amy Dunaway.

Susan G. Komen East Tennessee serves local breast cancer patients across 24 counties.

The group wants those patients to know that despite the pandemic, Susan G. Komen East Tennessee is still providing services.

“We’re answering the phone,” Dunaway said. “If you need help please don’t hesitate to reach out. We often hear, asking for help is the hardest thing. The reason that we raise money is so that we can say yes, we got you.”

You’re invited to join in the fight against breast cancer by participating in the “Tee It Up for Breast Cancer” golf tournament.

It is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, August 17 at Cattails at Meadowview in Kingsport.

The cost to register is $100 per player.

Click here to register for the tournament.