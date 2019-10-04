Susan G. Komen East Tennessee kicks off ‘BigWigs’ campaign

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you see some local leaders sporting pink hairdos, don’t worry, it’s for a good cause.

Susan G. Komen East Tennessee kicked off its BigWigs campaign on Thursday.

Ten local leaders, or “BigWigs”, will wear bright pink wigs for the campaign, hoping to raise at least $2,000 each while promoting breast cancer education and awareness.

The campaign will run through October 31.

