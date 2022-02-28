JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States and several other countries across the globe have imposed economic sanctions on Russia following its invasion into Ukraine. The conflict has sparked protests worldwide, including one in Johnson City on Saturday.

While the conflict continues, several have warned that gas prices could rise. Additionally, some liquor stores have taken action by refusing to sell Russian vodka.

News Channel 11 has created a survey to see how natives of the Tri-Cities are perceiving the conflict and if they plan to do anything different in light of it. To participate, fill out the survey below:

The results of the survey will be used in a follow-up story to reflect how the region is perceiving the invasion and its effects.