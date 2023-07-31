KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly half of Northeast Tennessee employers expect to offer an hourly wage increase in 2023.

That’s according to a survey of 40 industrial employers conducted by the First Tennessee Development District in conjunction with several local municipalities and economic development organizations.

Survey organizers said they’re hoping to see higher response rates in coming years to get a more accurate picture of the region’s labor market.

“We’re looking to do more to make sure that industries are getting it, understanding its value, and hopefully that number of participants will continue to rise,” NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO Clay Walker told News Channel 11.

The survey contacted businesses in 11 Tennessee counties as well as Scott County, Lee County and Washington County, Virginia; however, the majority of the respondents (35%) came from Washington County, Tennessee. Greene, Hamblen and Sullivan Counties also represented a significant proportion of the respondents.

Walker said adding more participants will also make the survey more useful to businesses and economic developers.

“When you have your own regional wage benefit survey, it’s a great tool in establishing credibility as well as getting the information out there,” said Walker.

Walker says the data isn’t just helpful for existing local businesses. Data like average hourly wage can help companies decide whether they want to start operations in Northeast Tennessee.

“People who are looking to come here have a real number of what their jobs are paying, so what they have to compete with, what they have to pay in order to compete for workforce,” said Walker.

Copies of the report can be requested through the First Tennessee Development District online.