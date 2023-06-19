KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An online survey to get citizens’ feedback regarding a draft plan on the future of the Lynn Garden community is now live.

The survey comes after an open house meeting last week that offered community members a chance to look at a draft study of the Lynn Garden corridor by a Nashville-based consulting firm. The firm has been working on the study for the past eight months.

The firm is expected to present its recommendations to city leaders later this summer.

The survey has 15 questions about the Lynn Garden corridor. The consulting firm will review the responses and take them into consideration for the draft plan.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here.