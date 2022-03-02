JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vast majority of survey respondents — 90%, to be exact — believe Johnson City is an “excellent or good place to live,” according to a citizen survey.

Three thousand randomly selected households received the National Research Center/Polco National Community Survey from Sept. 14 to Nov. 2, with 435 residents completing the survey for a 15% response rate. Results showed overall satisfaction in quality-of-life categories.

The survey also highlighted an increased satisfaction with the city’s transportation and related services along with a 7% increase in satisfaction in the “value of services for taxes” category.

According to the survey, 88% of respondents voted that it is likely they will remain in Johnson City for the next five years, and 87% would recommend living in Johnson City.

Other positive responses rolled in for the city’s businesses and services. Eighty-one percent believe the overall quality of these establishments is good or excellent, and 70% feel as though there is a good or excellent variety of businesses.

Numbers dropped, however, regarding the city’s availability of affordable, quality housing, with 58% responding that the availability is either fair or poor. The consensus was also split on the availability of quality health care, with 47% rating that category as fair or poor.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents believe there is fair or poor availability of mental health care in the city, with only 10% rating that category as excellent. Another area of concern included affordable high-speed internet access, with ratings of either fair or poor from 49% of respondents.

Other low ratings were seen in respondents’ perceptions surrounding how well of a job the community takes care of vulnerable residents, and 43% voted that the community does a fair or poor job of valuing and respecting residents from diverse backgrounds.

City Manager Cathy Ball stated in a release that these findings help leaders develop plans designed to improve the city and community members’ overall satisfaction.

“This survey is an important tool in prioritizing City projects and funding,” Ball said. “The survey results support several projects that are already underway but will also be taken into account as we go through the budget process. We will constantly be asking if our future planning efforts are in line this data as well as the City’s strategic plan.”

To read the survey results in its entirety, click here.