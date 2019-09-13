SURF BETSY: City officials looking at possibly adding whitewater park to Elizabethton

News
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A whitewater park could soon be on the way for Elizabethton.

City Councilmen met Thursday and voted unanimously to approve a task for to study the project.

The park would be for all water-based activities including rafting, kayaking, fishing and paddling and would all be located on the Watauga River.

The next steps in the project will be to start a phase one study with an engineering group based out of Colorado.

Officials are expected to visit North Carolina this weekend to study the impacts of a regional whitewater park.

