Superintendent: Washington-Lee after school program bus involved in minor crash, no injuries reported

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Director of Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Keith Perrigan said in a tweet Wednesday evening that all students were safe after a ‘minor fender bender’ involving an after school program bus.

Perrigan said the incident happened on Lawrence Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.

A replacement bus was en route Wednesday evening to get the remainder of the kids home safe.

All students are safe but bus 102 has been involved in a minor fender bender. This is the WLES After School Program route. A replacement bus is in route and the remaining 6 students will be home soon. — Keith Perrigan (@BristolSuper) January 22, 2020

The bus involved in the fender bender was a Washington-Lee Elementary after school program bus.

No further information was immediately available.