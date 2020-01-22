Superintendent: Washington-Lee after school program bus involved in minor crash, no injuries reported

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Director of Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Keith Perrigan said in a tweet Wednesday evening that all students were safe after a ‘minor fender bender’ involving an after school program bus.
Perrigan said the incident happened on Lawrence Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.
A replacement bus was en route Wednesday evening to get the remainder of the kids home safe.
The bus involved in the fender bender was a Washington-Lee Elementary after school program bus.
No further information was immediately available.