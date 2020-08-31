Superintendent: Electrical fire at Highland View Elementary leads to brief evacuation, school to be without power for short time

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Students were briefly evacuated from Highland View Elementary School on Monday after an “external electrical wire caught fire.”

Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan told News Channel 11 that the Bristol Fire Department responded to the school on Monday morning and the students were briefly evacuated.

Bristol Virginia Utilities was also called to the school to assist in repairs.

Power was not lost to the school, but Dr. Perrigan said the wire that caught fire will need to be replaced.

BVU will replace the wire, shutting off power to the school for 45 minutes to an hour.

A post from BVPS says staff will be patrolling the building during the power outage.

The fire department had cleared the scene as of 11:50 a.m., according to Perrigan.