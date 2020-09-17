Superintendent: Cherokee High School football coach in hospital following crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cherokee High School football coach Jason Lawson is in the hospital after an early morning crash in Hawkins County, according to a county school official.

Director of Schools Matt Hixson says family members tell him it appears Lawson is going to be OK.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Buick Enclave was headed south on Highway 70 South around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The report says a Chevrolet 1500 was driving in the opposite direction when the Buick attempted to make a left turn onto Old Persia Road and crossed the Chevrolet’s path.

The Chevrolet, driven by Lawson, hit the Buick on the right front side and both vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest.

The Buick was driven by Angela Davis, 56, of Bulls Gap. She was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center along with three juveniles who were also in the vehicle.

Lawson was transported to the Hawkins County Emergency Room by a family member, according to THP.

No charges have been issued in relation to the crash.