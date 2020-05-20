‘Super loads’ turn heads on east Tennessee roads, TDOT says to expect more next week

“Super loads” spotted traveling through the Tri-Cities turned heads this week. TDOT said the super loads are traveling from Knoxville to Kingsport. (Contributed/Tammy Daivs)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A hefty haul accompanied by a fleet of blue lights might have turned some heads in the Tri-Cities this week, and officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said more of these ‘super loads’ are expected to pass through the Tri-Cities next week.

According to documents from TDOT, the super loads are traveling from a metal company in Knoxville to 1010 S John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport.

Documents from TDOT name a company called Air Products and Chemicals, an international company that mainly sells gases and chemicals for industrial uses, according to its website.





The planned routes for these super loads, classified by TDOT as a load longer than 16 feet in width and 15.5 feet in height and weighing more than 165,000 pounds, takes them through Johnson City, according to documents provided by TDOT.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has been escorting the super loads, the first of which began on April 28. Hauls will continue through May 30, according to documents from TDOT.

On Monday, super loads carrying an absorber vessel and a DCAC tank were scheduled to be transported along the marked route. Here is a list of all transports that received a permit for transport: