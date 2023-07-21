GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders of the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department say their first priority is regaining the public’s trust after a state investigation found that a former treasurer had embezzled thousands of dollars from the department.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced Wednesday that Misty Taylor, a former treasurer for the Sunnyside VFD and wife of the department’s former chief, had been indicted for theft. Taylor is accused of misappropriating more than $20,000 from the VFD’s account through transfers to her and her husband’s joint account. Those transfers reportedly took place between November 2019 and August 2022.

Both Taylor and her husband resigned from their roles with the Sunnyside VFD in September 2022. The Comptroller’s Office reported that while Taylor had transferred some funds back, more than $6,000 was still due to the department.

On Friday, News Channel 11 spoke with the new chief and treasurer of the Sunnyside VFD. Chief Michael Huff recalled the shock of being told the department was in financial distress and equipment would have to be sold.

“We’ve got enough money to keep the doors open,” Huff said. “But a major incident would put a strain on us as far as fuel and resources and stuff like that.”

Douglas Temple was the department’s treasurer for ten years before retiring from the role and turning it over to Taylor in 2017. Since Taylor’s alleged embezzlement was exposed, he has returned to the role.

“I was astounded to hear that there was consideration that the department was going to shut down,” Temple said. “It made no sense to me, and you just don’t pull the plug and abandon the community. So I made sure that I was at the meeting where it was going to be discussed.”

Temple said while he was treasurer, an annual audit was always conducted.

“In fact, I set up and established the audit procedures for this department, and they had been working just fine until I left the position and Misty took over,” Temple said. “And we haven’t done an audit since. Despite the fact that numerous members of the department had asked for audits to be done.”

Temple told News Channel 11 that when finances stopped lining up, the department began looking into their account transfers.

“We started digging into the bank statements that were provided and found that money was being transferred out of our account, and that’s when we became aware of the fact that embezzlement was occurring,” Temple said.

Members of the fire department notified the mayor and county attorney as soon as they discovered Taylor’s transfers, according to Temple.

“They encouraged us to immediately let the comptroller’s office know that we had suspicious activity in our finances,” Temple said. “We notified them and they immediately acted upon our information and started investigating as to what was going on.”

The department was at a financial point in the final months of 2022 when Temple said some firefighters were considering paying for fuel out of their own pockets.

“We were left with under $3,000 in the department, and we’ve always maintained a balance of at least $25,000 – $30,000 to be able to cover any major problem that we would have with our equipment,” Temple said.

According to Temple, the impact of Taylor’s alleged embezzlement extends beyond the department.

“She took $22,000 from the community because of the community money that we have.”

Both Huff and Temple said they are optimistic the Sunnyside VFD can financially recover, but they hope the community will not lose faith in them.

“We’re still here. We’re trying. We’ve got measures in place to take care of any situation like this,” Huff said. “And we’re trying our best to be a good steward of your money and really, really need your continued support.”

“We see light at the end of the tunnel,” Temple said. “Our big concern is trying to regain confidence in the community, and it’s important that the community know that we had safeguards in place that if they had been followed, this never would have happened. We’re taking all the corrective action that we can to make sure it never happens again.”

The Sunnyside VFD has fundraisers planned for the near future, which Huff and Temple hope will help in getting their account balance back up to a sustainable number.