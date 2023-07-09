MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Sunflower Festival happened in Mountain City on Saturday, and residents took to the flower patch to pick flowers and take photos.

Photo by WJHL

The annual festival happens on West Main Street and at the new Doe Valley Campground in Mountain City and was free to visitors. Doe Valley Campground owners said they couldn’t have been happier to be a part of the festivities this year.

“We’re here just supporting the Mountain City Sunflower Festival,” said Brent Fowler of Doe Valley Campground. “We are giving away sunflowers for free today so anybody can come down, cut sunflowers and take them home, and we’re just trying to get our word out about our brand new campground that we opened here in Doe Valley of Mountain City.”

Fowler said his campground has more than 100 acres of land, which he’s excited to use for next year’s festival.

“Our goal is to, first and foremost, just be the good neighbors in the community and help out the festival,” Fowler said. “We’re getting a great turnout, so there’s no reason why we wouldn’t continue to do this next year and keep building on to the Sunflower Festival, and even continuing to build out our property here, so we have over 100 acres so we can really expand and do fun things like this.”

Along with the sunflower patch, visitors were able to shop rows upon rows of regional craft vendors, have their faces painted and even pet exotic animals at a petting zoo on W. Main Street.

Judges were in attendance for a Miss and Mr. Sunflower Pageant, as well. Bubble artists were seen roaming the festival creating giant and small bubbles for kids and kids-at-heart to enjoy.