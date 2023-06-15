MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Commission rejected a proposal that would have allowed alcohol sales on Sundays in the county.

The proposal was rejected by a 10-3 vote.

Alcohol sales are permitted in Mountain City on Sundays.

Commissioners who supported the plan said that Johnson County is losing revenue to neighboring counties due to Sunday alcohol sales not being permitted in the county.

Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter said that he wasn’t surprised that the proposal did not pass.