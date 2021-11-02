Wells family Dr. Phil appearance to air on Nov. 11-12

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After filming last month, the parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells will appear on the Dr. Phil show will air later this month.

According to show spokespeople, episodes containing Don Wells and Candus Bly will air on Nov. 11 and 12 on CBS.

Show officials confirmed their visit to Los Angeles in mid-October, but official air dates were unavailable.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. Months later, she remains missing but the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office says the case remains a priority and investigators continue to follow up on tips.

