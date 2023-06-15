KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — People gathered in Kingsport on Thursday to mark the two-year anniversary of Summer Wells’ disappearance at two different vigils.

Vigils for Wells and all missing persons were held at Warriors’ Path State Park.

Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15, 2021. The AMBER Alert that was issued for her remains active.

One vigil plays music and says prayers for all missing children, like Summer Wells. (Photo: WJHL).

“I never imagined that two years later that we’d be here with no answers,” said vigil attendee Anne Tolley.

The vigil was also held to remember all of the other missing people who have yet to come home.

“If you look at the statistics and the data, it’s really sad to see the number of people that go missing every day,” said vigil organizer Marla Lange.

Many at the other vigil said they want more transparency from law enforcement in Summer Wells’ case.

“We often hear that this is an active investigation, but to the public, it’s, ‘we’re active and what is happening on the law enforcement side?,'” said vigil organizer, Tracy Scott.

Warriors’ Path is significant in the Summer Wells case. She went swimming at the park the same day she was reported missing.