Vigil held for Summer Wells at Rogersville church

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Rogersville church opened its doors Friday evening for those wanting to pray for Summer Wells, the Hawkins County 5-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Several community members joined in the impromptu prayer vigil, some lighting candles and others kneeling in prayer at the Rogersville First Methodist Church.

“I’m a new dad. I have a one-year-old daughter. You know for to see a young life in peril, and, and just the community that wants to help,” said Brett Trent, the church’s music director.

Summer’s father, Donald Wells, and brother were also in attendance.

“We really appreciate what they’ve done, there’s hundreds and hundreds of people that are trying their best to find her, and we really appreciate them very much,” Donald Wells said.

Tennessee AMBER Alert – Summer Wells (Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

He recalled the moment when he found out his daughter was missing.

“Drove home as fast as I possibly could, drove to the bottom of our property,” Donald Wells said. “I seen my boys here walking around and my neighbor’s all looking and searching, and I knew right then that she was gone because she don’t ever leave the property, by herself anyway.”

The search for Summer will continue Saturday.

“We pray that summer is found safe,” Trent said. “We pray for the family, for comfort for them to know that God is in control, and we also pray for all of the men and women who are working so hard to find her find out anything that can and be with them and keep them safe as they continue to search.”

Officials announced Friday that additional resources have been brought in to assist in the search for Summer, including dive teams and urban search and rescue teams.

Anyone with information on Summer’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.