HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday marks nine months since 6-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it had received more than 1,900 tips so far, but the investigation remained “active and ongoing.”

Crews returned to the Beech Creek community two weeks ago to conduct small-scale, planned searches but they resulted in no new developments.

Summer was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road on June 15, 2021.

The ongoing AMBER Alert for Summer lists the following details:

Age: 6

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3 feet

Weight: 40 pounds

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the HCSO at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.