The Behavior Panel: What do they do & do they believe Summer’s parents are telling the truth?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A large portion of the Dr. Phil episodes with Summer Wells’ parents includes ‘The Behavior Panel’ as two of the group’s members interview Don Wells and Candus Bly and then analyze it with Dr. Phil.

“When we got in there, [Candus] got a little upset at…there were some parts of it…she was a little emotional for some of it,” recalled panelist Scott Rouse. “There were red flags that we saw with Candus. It took a little bit too long to answer some questions, and some questions just didn’t sound like we got the right answer for.”

As Rouse explained, the experience wasn’t all glitz and glamour for the parents of the missing 5-year-old. The panel has analyzed interviews of the couple and even interviewed Don Wells in-person before their appearance and work on Dr. Phil.

“We talked a little bit about the initial interview as well with Don and how we ended up there, and we went over a few of the body language cues that we saw that we felt uncomfortable with,” said Rouse. “It solidified our thoughts on him having nothing to do with it whatsoever. He didn’t know anything about it, so that’s again where we end up with him and overall, he was being honest about everything he told us.”

Together, the panel of four all have expertise in communication, body language, deception detection, interrogation and resistance to interrogation.

“In those situations, you set those up and you start easing,” Rouse said. “You connect with them — we connected with them beforehand — and you start to ask those tough questions. We let them know ahead of time, ‘OK, I’ve got to ask you a couple of tough questions, here.’ So, that way they’re sort of ready for them at that point. And ask him questions that would make him comfortable; ask him questions that we knew would make him uncomfortable and see what the differences were there and see how he reacted to specific questions about that situation we had asked.”

Rouse on why the panel chose News Channel 11’s interview as their initial analysis on the Wells.

Rouse says what the group does as The Behavior Panel isn’t interrogating.

“We’re not interrogating them,” he said. “It’s in no way an interrogation; it was just a fact-finding mission. It was just an information-gathering interview, so we could get more information on what we were seeing.”

The panel doesn’t deem people as guilty or innocent, but rather looks at how honest or deceptive a person seems through how they are acting when answering their questions.

“We still have a few questions about Candus,” Rouse said. “It doesn’t mean anything; it doesn’t mean she was guilty or innocent or anything. We just saw some things and heard some things that made us question the validity of her answers.”

