TBI to hold media briefing Thursday afternoon on search efforts for missing Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators searching for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Utah-Moon Wells plan to provide an update Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a media briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church on Lone Star Road.

#TNAMBERAlert: A media briefing will be held this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET to provide an update on search efforts for Summer Wells. The location will be at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, located at 7659 Lone Star Rd. pic.twitter.com/UfaoRRsYfZ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 24, 2021

The TBI wrote in their tweet announcing the briefing that officials would “provide an update on search efforts for Summer Wells.”

Summer Utah-Moon Wells went missing on Tuesday, June 15 around 6:30 p.m., and has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since early Wednesday morning.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

