TBI: Despite social media claims, truck driven by potential witness still not found in Search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a release Wednesday stating that contrary to social media rumors, the driver of a truck sought by investigators in the search for Summer Wells has not been located.

According to the release, “agents and Hawkins County detectives continue to search for a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed.”

The driver of the truck is believed to be a potential witness since the truck was seen in the area of the Wells family home around the time she went missing.

The TBI reports a photo of what the truck in question looks like has not been issued by authorities, and claims that the truck has been found are false.

“It has been brought to our attention that a photo of what the truck may look like has been circulating on social media, along with claims that the vehicle has been located. This is not accurate. Additionally, the photo was not released by law enforcement. We continue to urge the public only to share information from official sources.” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The release also states that investigators have not asked for assistance in the search from any private citizens. The TBI is warning the public that anyone asking for donations and claiming to be helping investigators has not been working with law enforcement.

On Sunday, August 1, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page stating that detectives were not working alongside any psychics as part of the search for Summer.

The TBI reported they had received just over 1,100 tips in the search on Tuesday, August 3.

“Misinformation shared on social media about the case continues to cause problems,” the TBI wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “We are again urging the public only to share info from official sources.”

Summer Wells was first reported missing from her family’s home in the Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021. The following day, the TBI issued a statewide Amber Alert.