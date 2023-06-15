JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It has been two years since a Hawkins County child was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek community.

Summer Wells was reported missing two years ago today from her home on Ben Hill Road. There’s been an active AMBER Alert and investigation into her disappearance ever since

There is no more of a clue as to where Summer is than what investigators had two years ago.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for an interview about this case but never heard back from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson or the other investigators that were reached out to.

The FBI and the Wells family’s private investigators declined interviews.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation declined an interview but did answer a few questions via email.

Are you still getting leads? If so, how many?

TBI: We are still receiving leads, although very few.

What are those tips like now in comparison to when Summer was first reported missing?

TBI: Most of the tips consist of theories or speculation circulating on social media.

At what point will this become a cold case?

TBI: As long as agents and detectives have leads to follow, the case will not be classified as cold.

Does the AMBER Alert continue to create any sort of urgency this far out?

TBI: The AMBER Alert is used to get the public’s attention and assistance and is intended to locate a missing child quickly. But in this case, there have been no credible leads. The AMBER Alert for Summer will remain active until she is found or we determine what happened to her.

Any comment on the unofficial age-progressed photo that is circulating online?

TBI: We encourage the public only to share official age-progressed photos released by law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Age progression can be requested through NCMEC after a child has been missing for two or more years. Age progression is done by a forensic artist.

Anyone with information regarding Summer Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.