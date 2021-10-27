Summer Wells reward fund tops $58,000

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The reward fund for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has surpassed $58,000.

The Church Hill Rescue Squad announced Wednesday that the reward fund stood at $58,634. That includes two donations totaling $35,000 that were made when the reward fund was created. The remaining funds came from contributions made at the bank or mailed to the rescue squad.

The reward fund total has increased by around $18,000 over the past month. The fund stood at $40,423 on Oct 5.

After creating the reward fund in June, the rescue squad planned to donate the funds to the Child Advocacy Center if no tips resulted in the return or recovery of Wells after six months. However, the agency recently decided to extend the date to next June.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.