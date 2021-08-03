Summer Wells prayer circle continues as 5-year-old remains missing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A community continues to hope and pray for the safe return of a Hawkins County 5-year-old who went missing over a month ago.

At Borden Park, community members join hands every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to show support and love for the family of missing Summer Wells.

In attendance at the August 3 prayer session included Summer’s mother, Candus Bly, along with the father, Don Wells.

The event’s organizer, Timmy Etherton, said he hopes that these meetings show the Wells family that the community supports them and continues to have faith that Summer returns.