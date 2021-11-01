Summer Wells’ father to appear in court Monday morning on DUI charges

Search for Summer Wells

(WJHL) — The father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells is scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing Monday morning following his DUI arrest over the weekend.

Donald Wells’ court appearance will be at 9 a.m. in a Hawkins County courtroom before Judge Todd Ross, according to Hawkins County court records.

He faces the following charges:

  • Expired vehicle registration
  • Open container
  • Financial responsibility law
  • Driving on roadways laned for traffic

These charges stem from a Saturday-night arrest, when police say Wells had been driving under the influence, among other offenses.

Wells was released from the Hawkins County Jail at 7:34 a.m. on Oct. 31.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

