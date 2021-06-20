Summer Wells’ father talks of family, first responders as crews search on Father’s Day

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As most fathers around the world took Sunday as a chance to sit back and relax, the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells hasn’t gotten the opportunity.

Don Wells spoke with News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais, describing his feelings about the day. Alongside the Wells family, families of first responders are missing fathers as they comb nearby wooded areas from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Missing 5-year-old Summer Wells' dad, Don Wells told me what has been going through his mind as he spends his Father's Day facing his worst fear: losing his daughter. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/OpdHc3A9M5 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 21, 2021

“I think it’s really tough on all the people out here that are missing Father’s Day, and it’s making them a little bit edgy,” said Don Wells. “And we’re a little bit edgy, my wife is a little bit edgy, and it’s just getting tougher, I think, for everybody.”

Wells reported that the Department of Children’s Services has been on the scene to help the family work through the stress and uncertainty, but Summer’s brothers are finding it especially hard.

“They’re kind of fighting more than usual,” said Wells. “They got into it first thing this morning, and the team come running up the hill, they heard screams, and so I’ve been trying to keep it down.”

Summer’s mother, Candus Wells, hasn’t been doing well either according to Don Wells.

“She’d be frantic, I mean, she’s having a hard time,” said Don Wells. “She’ll be okay for a little bit and then she’s up and down.”

TBI investigators are still pursuing leads as the 6th night of ground searching draws to a close around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Don Wells also spoke to the shape he’s worried his daughter may be in.

“All those feelings of her being traumatized and stuff like that, those thoughts were coming back and where she could possibly be, you know,” said Wells. “And I know she’s hurting and I know she’s scared and I know she misses us.”

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

