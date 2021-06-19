Search for Summer: Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads requests statewide help locating missing Hawkins County girl

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been four days since 5-year-old Summer Wells was last seen.

Since her disappearance, hundreds of workers have searched through rough terrain to locate the missing girl.

Saturday, the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads requested a statewide call-out for Sunday, June 20, to find Summer.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has received 113 tips as of Saturday afternoon.

Summer has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen in the Beech Creek community in Hawkins County.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

