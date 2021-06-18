Search for Summer: Here’s how you can help

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – While investigators are leaving the ground search for 5-year-old Summer Wells of Hawkins County to the professionals, they’re still asking the community for help.

According to a Facebook post by the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the following supplies are still needed:

Beef jerky

Meat sticks

Snack cakes

Bug spray

Deodorant

Over-the-counter pain relievers

Cooling towels

55 gallon trash bags

Responding teams are reporting they have enough water, protien bars, granola bars, bread and cups to support the effort.

Those with donations can drop them off at the search’s command post at Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church on Beech Creek Road or at Hawkins County Rescue Squad on East McKinney Avenue in Rogersville.

Authorities also encourage anyone living in the area to search their property for crawl spaces, sheds, and any areas in which Summer may have hidden or been trapped.

Any questions regarding donation can be directed to Officer Sandra Lewis at 423-231-4254.