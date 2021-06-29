Search for Summer: Command center demobilized

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search and rescue command center that was once designated at Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church in an effort to find missing 5-year-old Summer Wells has been demobilized.

Incident Commander and Capt. Tim Coup with the Church Hill Rescue Squad confirmed this Tuesday with News Channel and added that multiple crews are on standby if needed.

“We have multiple search crews on standby locally if the need to arise,” he said. “We also have outside resources that we can call upon if the need were to arise also.”

Tuesday marked two weeks since Summer was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County.

A release on Sunday from Coup announced that crews are “scaling back search operations” for Summer.

Summers parents both believe the 5-year-old didn’t wander into the woods. Her mother, Candus Bly, said she believes Summer was kidnapped.

“I know she didn’t walk away from this property by herself or off this yard, by her swing,” Bly said. “I feel in my heart that somebody has came up here and took her, has lured her away from here.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.CONTINUING COVERAGE: The Search for Summer Wells

