Prayer vigil held to mark Summer Wells’ birthday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members gathered Tuesday to observe the birthday of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells.

Summer will turn 6 years old on Friday.

A group came together at Borden Park to pray for her safe return.

“Today is specifically for Summer Wells’ 6th birthday,” said Haley Justine Thompson, assistant executive director of Awaken Ministries. “So today we’re coming together in honor of her and just celebrating her and just all coming together and praying for her and having a special prayer especially this week of her birthday.”

Weekly prayer vigils held every Tuesday have drawn a large online following.

Summer was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County on June 15.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3 feet

Weight: 40 pounds

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.