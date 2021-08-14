Prayer circle hosted for Summer Wells’ family, other missing children

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – To offer their support for the Wells family, Kingsport residents and visitors came together to offer prayer on Saturday.

Event organizer Jesse Mulvane told News Channel 11 that he plans to host the circle every week until Summer is found to support her family and those like hers. Upon her safe return, Mulvane said he may even continue.

“God put it on my heart last night, you know, don’t end this,” said Mulvane. “There’s people out there, there’s kids missing.”

Donations included food and drinks for attendees, and Mulvane said he’s hoping to see churches attend together.

“This family needs a miracle, a miracle only God can do,” said Mulvane. “God can do it, God can do a miracle.”

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer.

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

