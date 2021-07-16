Mother of Summer Wells carries banner in parade seeking tips in search for missing 5-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells carried a banner in Friday’s Fun Fest parade asking for tips in the search for her missing daughter.

Summer’s mother, Candus Bly, and Summer’s Sabbath school teacher Robin Lane, carried a banner that said “Pray for Summer” and featured photos of the missing child along with information and the phone number for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s tip line.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County on the evening of June 15.

The TBI says investigators have received nearly 1,000 tips so far, but none have led to a significant development in the case.

Anyone with information on Summer Wells’ whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.