More than $37,000 donated or offered for info leading to Summer Wells being found

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donors have contributed $2,350 to a reward fund for information leading to the location or recovery of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells, according to Capt. Tim Coup with the Church Hill Rescue Squad.

That does not include two checks — one for $25,000 and the other for $10,000 — written by two people for information leading to Wells’ being located or recovered. Coup said the checks will be kept separate and will not be deposited into the reward fund account unless asked to do so by the individuals who wrote them.

Between the reward fund donations and the two checks, a total of $37,350 has been donated or offered so far.

If no credible leads or tips come in that that lead to Wells being found over the next six months, the money in the reward fund account will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim.

Those interested in donating to the fund may do so at any Civis Bank branch by requesting to place money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15.

