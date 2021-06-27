Local man makes wreaths for missing Summer Wells to raise awareness

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The prayer garden at Solomon Temple Missionary Baptist Church is covered in teddy bears, wreaths and mementos in hopes of Summer Wells’ safe return.

A Johnson City man who follows the case made two wreaths for the missing 5-year-old and says his goal in doing so is to raise awareness.

“Children go missing practically every single day throughout the whole world,” said Allen Nelson. “With this being so close to our backyard, it hits a little more personal for missing children, especially at this age.”

He says his newest wreath for Summer has a light at the bottom, and says he hops the light stays on until she is returns home safely.





Summer was first reported missing on June 15. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert the following day, and crews have been searching the surrounding area in Hawkins County since.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

