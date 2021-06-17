TBI holds AMBER alert briefing on missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include clarification on search efforts for Summer Wells. Investigators will end ground efforts each night at 8 p.m. ET and resume in the morning.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new information at 1 p.m. Thursday regarding the AMBER Alert and search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells of Rogersville, Tennessee.

“We had hoped to have good news to share with you by now, but unfortunately we do not,” said TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart. “The search for 5-year-old Summer Wells remains ongoing.”

Investigators confirmed that Wells’ father has a criminal history.

“Everybody’s a person of interest till we find Summer,” said Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

Teams have been assisted by AT&T and Verizon cell signal boosters to combat communication issues experienced in the area.

These photos give you an idea of the difficult terrain teams are dealing with during the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wjhTlv81fJ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021

Summer Moon-Utah Wells was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, which prompted an endangered child alert. She was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt, and may not have been wearing shoes.

An AMBER Alert was issued by the TBI for Wells Wednesday morning. Numerous local, state and federal agencies are helping in the search. A ground search for Wells resumed Thursday morning in the area around Ben Hill Road.

Summer Wells is described as:

Age: 5

Height: 3′

Hair: Blonde, Short

Eyes: Blue

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing from: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: 06/15/2021

Summer Wells, 5, is missing from Hawkins County. She was last seen outside her home on the evening of June 15.

Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(Photo via Hawkins County EMA)

Responding agencies cite local terrain and communication difficulties as significant challenges to the investigation.

Authorities ask Beech Creek residents to check any sheds, crawl spaces, or other potential hiding places and to also check any trail cameras.

Numerous local, state, and federal agencies are assisting in the search for Summer Wells. Teams were briefed earlier this morning, and the ground search in the area around Ben Hill Road has resumed.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/RBywGw82U3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ potential location or status is urged to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

