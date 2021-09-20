LIST: Searches continue for people missing from East & Northeast Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are hundreds of open cases of missing people or persons in Tennessee that have investigators and affected loved ones keeping tabs on over time, with many going unsolved. A person is considered missing when their whereabouts are unknown by family, friends or employers, and their unknown status, alive or dead until confirmed, is reported to a local law enforcement agency. Sometimes, local cases go national.

In Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is the lead law enforcement agency that shares information with other agencies about missing persons, offers investigative support and issues alerts (AMBER, Silver, Endangered Child, Endangered adult 18-20) to raise the public awareness of most serious cases. It should be noted that the TBI’s missing persons and children lists do not reflect the actual number of missing people in the state; however, just those cases that law enforcement believes could benefit from added publicity.

Here are the notable missing persons cases out of East and Northeast Tennessee:

Summer Wells, Hawkins County

Summer Wells reportedly went missing from her Rogersville/Beech Creek community home back in June. Search efforts by volunteers, local, state and out-of-state officials to locate the 5-year-old have not resulted in any leads as of Sept. 20.

“We don’t have any updates to provide other than to say the investigation remains active and ongoing,” said TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart in a statement to News Channel 11. “Agents and detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office continue to work daily to determine what happened to Summer Wells. We ask those with credible information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. We’ve received around 1200 tips in the search for Summer.”

Since the night of June 15, no one has been charged in relation to her disappearance and there are still no answers as to where the little girl could be.

Scott and Tracy Hawkins, Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was searching last month for two brothers who went missing after leaving home to search for ginseng on Aug. 6 in Caryville. As of Sept. 20, there have been no updates to this story as of Sept. 20.

Desheena Kyle, Knox County

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who investigators say they have a strong reason to believe could be in danger. Desheena Kyle, 26, was reported missing on June 28. While she was possibly seen some time around June 23, the last verified sighting was on June 14.

Joe Hall, Jefferson County

Joe Hall, 73, was last seen in late May during the Memorial Day weekend. Hall has Alzheimer’s disease and the search for him continued for days back in June 2021.

Hall reportedly left a residence on Upper Rhine Hart Road in the Chestnut Hill area of Jefferson County. According to a family member, Hall was in a camper on privately-owned land when he left at some point the night of Saturday, May 29. A Silver Alert was issued by the TBI for Hall on June 3.

Kevin Hamby, Morgan County – found human skull still being analyzed

The search for a Morgan County man missing since November 2017 had a new lead back in late March 2021 thanks to an analysis of a tree after the man’s belongings along with an unidentified human male skull were found in a remote wooded area. At last check, investigators were awaiting the DNA results for the skull, which they believe to be that of Kevin Hamby.

NamUs database of missing persons

Data from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States, shows there are more than 600 open missing persons cases in Tennessee.

In Northeast Tennessee, some counties did not report any missing people. NamUS reported no missing person cases in Unicoi or Carter County.

In the data set showing the current list of open missing persons cases, the following information is shared: the case number, date of last contact, the person’s name, their age when they went missing, city, county, state, sex, race/ethnicity and date modified.

East TN missing persons cases by county, via NamUs:

Anderson County

Miriam Hemphill, 82, of Oak Ridge – last seen July 22, 2005

Charles Toliver, 30, of Clinton – last seen Feb. 4, 2000

Garry Parris, 56, of Clinton – last seen May 6, 2017

Maria Contreras Lopez, 16, of Oak Ridge – last seen Sept. 29, 2016

Blount County

Robert Williams, 36, of Maryville – last seen Aug. 20, 2002

Michael Stephens, 19, of Maryville – last seen on Sept. 20, 2018

Thomas Lemons, 53, of Maryville – last seen on Aug. 7, 2018

Dennis Martin, 6, of Spence Field – last seen on June 14, 1969

David Brown, 38, of Alcoa – last seen on Feb. 12, 2004

Michael Hearon, 51, of Happy Valley – last seen on Aug. 23, 2008

Campbell County

Nadine Eggers, 67, of Jacksboro – last seen on Nov. 11, 2009

Rhonda Daugherty, 49, of LaFollette – last seen on Dec. 2, 2014

David Byrge, 21, of LaFollette – last seen on June 15, 2001

Roman Wright, 42, of LaFollette – last seen on July 28, 2017

Claiborne County

Tommy Hatfield, 29, of Clairfield – last seen on Sept. 18, 1987

Joseph Williams, 56, of Tazewell – last seen on April 25, 2017

Lillard Young, 35, of Tazewell – last seen on Aug. 1, 1985

Cocke County

Dorothy Murrell, 64, of Newport – last seen on May 24, 1984

Cumberland County

Gladys Cromer, 18, of Crossville – last seen on may 17, 1990

Thomas Breeden Jr., 35, of Crossville – last seen on Dec. 1, 2004

Ogdin Gomez Castillo, 16, of Crossville – last seen on April 13, 2016

Hilda McCormick, 42, of Pleasant Hill – last seen on June 3, 1991

Fentress County

Ricky Davidson, 31, of Jamestown – last seen on July 14, 1989

Colby Anderson, 30, of Jamestown – last seen on July 27, 2021

Grainger County

Glenda Fields, 37, of Bean Station – last seen on June 6, 1993

Greene County

Alfayus Dukes, 31, of Greeneville – last seen on March 2, 2018

Jackie Setser, 37, of Greeneville – last seen on Nov. 24, 2016

Matthew Smith, 34, of Greeneville – last seen on Nov. 8, 2018

Homer Ricker, 44, of Greeneville – last seen on Dec. 19, 2018

Kimberly Macintosh, 34, of Johnson City – last seen on Nov. 26, 2004

Hamblen County

Leroy Chamberlin, 72, of Whitesburg – last seen on March 1, 2019

Hawkins County

Kelsey Guess-Whitehead, 16, of Rogersville – last seen on Feb. 8, 2017

Douglas Richardson, 40, of Rogersville – last seen on Dec. 18, 2002

Kenneth Patterson, 27, of Church Hill – last seen on July 16, 1986

Larry Trent, 46, of Mooresburg – last seen on Feb. 28, 1997

Summer Wells, 5, of Rogersville – last seen on June 15, 2021

Jefferson County

Danny Curry, 60, of Dandridge – last seen on Aug. 12, 2010

David Warner, 12, of Jefferson City – last seen on March 2, 1983

Johnson County

Catlton Edmondson, 29, of Trade – last seen on Jan. 19, 2018

Harry Rosenberg, 82, of Laurel Bloomery – last seen on Jan. 13, 2013

Jade Chambers, 22, of Mountain City – last seen on Feb. 10, 2006

Julie Lovett, 29, of Mountain City – last seen on March 26, 2001

John South, 54, of Mountain City – last seen on Dec. 17, 1998

Knox County

Cody Wilhite, 29, of Knoxville – last seen on May 10, 2020

Natavius Morman, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on April 24, 2020

James Shook, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 10, 2021

Endia Puckett, 63, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 1, 2020

Joshua Miller, 38, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 1, 2020

Ajanee Bryan, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 5, 2018

Randy McGhee, 41, of Knoxville – last seen on March 31, 2018

Odin Caceres-Meza, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 17, 2017

Hassan Osorto-Trochez, 5, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 3, 2019

Francisco Miquel, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 22, 2018

Isabella Diego-Juan, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2019

Sharon Leinart, 58, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 23, 2013

Joe Humphrey, 29, of Knoxville – last seen on April 15 1983

Jeanmarie Niyonkuru, 13, of Knoxville – last seen on June 27, 2021

Kendra King, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on May 24, 2021

Michael Cantrell, 61, of Knoxville – last seen on June 18, 2021

Emily Horton, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 27, 2021

Griseelda Bautista, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 15, 2015

Sky Slaton, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 10, 2019

Damaris Martinez-Maldonado, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 19, 2019

Alexandra Blankemeyer, 25, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 21, 2019

Joshua Gieler, 19, of Knoxville – last seen on May 17, 2018

Jaiana Ladd, 12, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 18, 2018

Regina Davis, 48, of Knoxville – last seen on April 20, 2002

Alexandria Kemp, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 16, 2018

John Womack, 64, of Knoxville – last seen on March 20, 2018

Amber Thompson, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 11, 2018

Magdalena Miguel Francisco, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 23, 2017

Isabella Lawson, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 9, 2020

Blake Sharp, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 28, 2021

Travis Mannis, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 24, 2021

Zerik Wade, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on June 7, 2021

Lisa Barfield-Morgan, 42, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2020

Yucef Clark, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 1, 2020

Maria Ramirez Parez, 23, of Knoxville – last seen on June 22, 2007

Jimmy Mayton, 29, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 12, 2014

Patrick Hickman, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 13, 2015

William Inklebarger, 40, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 27, 2017

Regina Lett Burchfield Johnson, 48, of Knoxville – last seen on April 1, 2002

Samina Conyer, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on June 27, 2021

Micaela Agulstin, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 26, 2021

Damian Reynolds, 42, of Knoxville – last seen on May 3, 2021

Cleopatra Williams, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 1, 2020

Kimberly Jimenez, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 17, 2020

Douglas Marshall, 56, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 1, 2019

Angel Roldan, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on May 25, 2020

Heather Stinnett, 38, of Knoxville – last seen on April 5, 2019

Gabriel Watson, 17 of Knoxville – last seen on May 11, 2020

Eric Moore, 45, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 5, 2018

Olivia Settle, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on March 25, 2020

Destiny Munsey, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 7, 2018

Brenda Lazar-Lopez, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on April 13, 2019

Alonzo Maroquin, 13, of Knoxville – last seen on April 12, 2018

Tanner Estes, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 2, 2018

Gregory Shockley, 46, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 10, 2017

Dominic Brown, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 9, 2018

Brenda Carroll, 46, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 27, 2017

Kelly Bumbalough, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 21, 2018

Alfonso Estrada, 25, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 16, 2016

Reagan Loveday, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 13, 2018

Bonnie Drane – 45, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 27, 2017

Rebecca Fernandez, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on March 6, 2015

Christina Stoddard, 27, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 26, 2007

Patricia Dixon, 33, of Knoxville – last seen on July 29, 1999

Regina Robinson, 43, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 16, 2019

Tyrone Mack, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2021

Joey Wiseman, 32, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 8, 2021

Emmaleigh Duncan, 22, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2021

Jordin Henderson, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 23, 2021

Natalie Gilbert, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on April 10, 2021

Chavela Brandau, 58, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 18, 2021

April Cates-Franklin, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on June 1, 2021

Corey Watts, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 11, 2020

Nathan Lawson, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on May 18, 2020

Kamal Alhalah, 55, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 11, 2020

Marion Daniels, 88, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 3, 2019

Ashley Blake, 38, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 1, 2020

Hannah King, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on May 24, 2021

Bobbie Biles, 47, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 13, 2019

O’Ryan Flores, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on May 8, 2021

Devrin Houston, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on June 21, 2017

Manuel Ixcotoyac, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on July 6, 2017

Quatavia Richards, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on July 26, 2019

Gabrielle Littleton, 13, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 19, 2016

Noel Scott, 33, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 12, 2017

Taniya Brinson, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on April 1, 2018

Elyza Cates, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on March 9, 2018

John Stover, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Jul 20, 2021

Lacey Cunningham, 32, of Knoxville – last seen on July 5, 2021

Anne Somirs, 42, of Knoxville – last seen on June 18, 2021

Kiwi Warhol, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on July 7, 2021

Kaylie Key, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 20, 2021

Cameron Powell, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 3, 2021

John Hooks Jr., 52, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 4, 2021

Keelie Oakes, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2021

David Dareing, 52, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 1, 2021

Ingrid Cruz-Mesia, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on June 12, 2020

Pedro Manual, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on March 31, 2021

Quincy Willis, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 2, 2021

Juliana-Mariela Martinez, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 3, 2019

Honey Summeour, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on April 21, 2021

Caydence Burriss, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on May 19, 2021

Frederick Harris, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on May 2, 2021

Tamara Koontz, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on March 14, 2021

Hadassah Addington, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 15, 2020

Noella Uwizeyimana, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 13, 2020

Jacob Rhodes, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 1, 2020

Wesley Fischer, 25, of Knoxville – last seen on June 19, 1988

Jose Ramos, 34, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 17, 2018

Alvero Juarez, 24, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 1, 2007

Kevis Caseres-Alvarez, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 17, 2017

Shyanna Cespedes, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 26, 2018

Douglas Brown, 55, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 22, 2017

Larry Layne, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 7, 2018

Carlos Garay, 28, of Knoxville – last seen on March 28, 2018

Delores Martin, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 23, 2015

Serafin Martinez, 40, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 1, 2007

Brooklyn April, 13, of Knoxville – last seen on June 29, 2021

Paris Jones, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on June 29, 2021

Sharon Martin, 38, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 31, 1986

Michael Edwards, 36, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 10, 2021

Gavin Abernathy, 29, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 14, 2021

Monroe County

Michael Witt, 38, of Madisonville – last seen on Feb. 15, 2009

Luke Butler, 36, of Madisonville – last seen on Sept. 16, 2019

Morgan County

James McGlothin, 52, of Coalfield – last seen on Oct. 30, 1989

Samuel Justice, 57, of Wartburg – last seen on Jan. 9, 2005

Freddie Jones, 45, of Wartburg – last seen on Nov. 29, 1993

Jason Byrge, 41, of Lancing – last seen on May 19, 2021

Roy Welch, 50, of Oakdale – last seen on Sept. 4, 2015

Roane County

Cheryl Payne, 32, of Rockwood – last seen on Dec. 27, 2003

Karen Beard, 35, of Harriman – last seen on Jan. 16, 1991

Jessica Groover, 35, of Harriman – last seen on Aug. 31, 2019

Scott County

Jeff Shepherd, 30, of Winfield – last seen on March 12, 2018

Christina Bussell, 26, of Winfield – last seen on Sept. 30, 2011

Scott Silcox, 54, of Oneida – last seen on Aug. 1, 2014

Dowell Phillips, 57, of Hellenwood – last seen on Dec. 5, 2021

Sevier County

Theresa McMullin, 63, of Sevierville – last seen on Sept. 12, 2010

Thelma Melton, 58, GSMNP – last seen on Sept. 25, 1981

Anna Leatherwood, 45, of Sevierville – last seen on May 20, 1966

William Bishop Jr., 39, of Elkmont – last seen on March 2, 1976

Sullivan County

Ja’Shon Yates, 17, of Kingsport – last seen on June, 25, 2021

Ciara Kanode, 15, of Piney Flats – last seen on June 21, 2021

Mason Eaton, 15, of Blountville – last seen on May 28, 2021

Isaiah Canter, 24, of Blountville – last seen on April 16, 2021

Ralph Nelson, 51, of Blountville – last seen on April 4, 2021

Devon Baker, 16, of Bluff City – last seen on Dec. 22, 2020

Joseph Vanbremen, 16, of Kingsport – last seen on Nov. 28, 2020

Aldejuan Lathen, 14, of Blountville – last seen on May 25, 2020

Dalston Briggs, 16, of Blountville – last seen on May 25, 2020

Nicholas Massengill, 38, of Kingsport – last seen on April 27, 2020

Timothy Felty, 17, of Kingsport – last seen on March 13, 2020

Jason Dishner, 15, of Piney Flats – last seen on Sept. 11, 2017

Travis Crusenberry, 20, of Bristol – last seen on May 26, 2015

Dusten Toschlog, 38, of Kingsport – last seen on March 5, 2014

David Blizzard, 33, of Kingsport – last seen on Sept. 30, 2005

Cody Matney, 24, of Bristol – last seen on April 28, 2002

Nadine Rogers, 30, of Kingsport – last seen on Feb. 1, 2002

James Butler, 39, of Kingsport – last seen on Aug. 16, 1995

Elizabeth Smith, 39, of Kingsport – last seen on June 1, 1982

Jerome Casteel, 26, of Blountville – last seen on July 15, 1980

Washington County

Athina Hopson, 25, of Johnson City – last seen on March 16, 2019

Lisa Cloyd, 53, of Telford – last seen on July 20, 2017

Sebia Archer, 46, of Johnson City – last seen on May 18, 2017

Timothy Dugger, 49, of Johnson City – last seen on Nov. 24, 2011

Bradlee Webb, 23, of Jonesborough – last seen on Aug. 4, 2000

Editor’s Note: The list from the NamUs database is only reflective of known reported missing individuals. The database is updated or modified by the original agency of origin.