Large-scale search for Summer Wells enters day 2 as crews return to Beech Creek

BEECH CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Crews have returned on Wednesday morning to comb through the Beech Creek area where 5-year-old Summer Wells was last seen at her rural home on Ben Hill Road nearly six months ago.

Crews from across the region are back in Beech Creek today for day 2 of the second official large scale search for Summer Wells who was reported missing in the area June 15.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/9lSfkdp2QU — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 1, 2021

Dense thickets and foliage hindered the initial search efforts earlier in the summer as crews both state and nationwide rushed to the area to find the missing girl who hasn’t been seen since June 15.

Wednesday’s focus area involves about 60 acres of land, and the search may wrap up Wednesday evening, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart told News Channel 11.

Over the past two days, crews have covered over 350 acres of land.

Wednesday morning, crews from as far away as Jefferson and Grainger counties accompanied the FBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol, TBI, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and numerous rescue squads from across the region to probe the area.

Other assisting agencies include the following:

Tennessee State Parks

TWRA

Greene County Sheriff’s Office, including the department’s cadaver K9 officer

Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Kingsport Police Department

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

White Pine Police Department

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Hawkins County Rescue Squad

Hawkins County EMS

The TBI announced Tuesday that it had received 1,500 tips regarding Summer’s disappearance — all of which have led to no solid leads in the case.

Beech Creek residents are urged to remain vigilant; investigators request that community members check trail or surveillance cameras for any possible traces of Summer.

Anyone with information should direct tips to 1-800-TBI-FIND.