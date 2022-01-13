Kingsport PD release report of work site incident involving parents of Summer Wells & protesters

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police have released a redacted report of an incident after multiple people showed up at a construction site where the parents of Summer Wells, the Rogersville 5-year-old that has been missing since June 2021, were working.

According to the report, Donald Wells and Candus Bly reported a disturbance on Carlton Hill Road around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

In the report, police say four people arrived in the area and began beating on the doors and windows of a home being worked on in the area. Wells, who installs drywall for a living, was working at the site when the four people arrived.

While present, they began yelling in at both Wells and Bly.

Wells and Bly reported that the people stood outside while recording through the windows. The noise and activity kept them from completing their work, the report reads.

“Wells and Bly had to leave their job due to being harassed by the four subjects,” the report reads.

Don Wells told News Channel 11 on Monday that his employer ultimately pulled him off the job following the incident.

The report stated no arrests were made and no charges were listed.

On Sunday, the Kingsport Police Department was also told that a YouTuber had filmed a child inside the church that the Wells family attends.